Romgaz Reports RON5.6B Turnover for Jan-Sept 2024, Down 17%. Net Profit Hits RON2.3B. State-owned Romgaz, a natural gas producer and supplier, reported RON5.6 billion turnover for the first nine months of 2024, down 17% from the year-earlier period, while net profit rose by 5% to RON2.3 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]