Sphera Group 9M 2024 Revenues Up 6.4% YOY To RON1.1B; Profit Rises 66% To RON71.4M. Sphera Franchise Group, the company that manages KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in Romania, ended the first nine months of 2024 with RON1.14 billion sales, up 6.4% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]