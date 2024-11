Artificial snow production begins in Poiana Bra?ov ahead of ski season

Artificial snow production begins in Poiana Bra?ov ahead of ski season. The City Hall of Bra?ov announced that artificial snow production has started in Poiana Bra?ov, preparing the slopes for the upcoming ski season. Snow cannons and lances were activated on Friday morning, November 15, as temperatures reached -6 degrees Celsius at the top of Post?varu Massif. (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]