Big lottery prize of almost EUR 10 mln won in Romania

Big lottery prize of almost EUR 10 mln won in Romania. The big prize of the Romanian Lottery's 6/49 game was won on Thursday, November 14. The winning ticket, which brought almost EUR 9.6 million (RON 47.7 million) to the lucky player, was played at an agency in Gala?i and featured 630 combinations and one "noroc" play, costing a total of RON (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]