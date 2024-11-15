Three-Month ROBOR Climbs to 5.58%/Year on Nov 15 After Staying Flat at 5.55% For Two Months



Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, as well as for companies’ RON-denominated current loans, on Friday, November 15 climbed to 5.58% from 5.56% on November 14, the first day (…)