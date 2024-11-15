Fondul Proprietatea Makes RON210M Net Profit In Jan-Sep 2024Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) ended the first nine months of 2024 with RON209.6 million net profit, compared with a loss of RON968.9 million in the year-ago period. Gross dividend income stood at RON145.8 million, lower than the RON962.8 million in January-September 2023, when net operating income (…)
THR Marea Neagra Posts RON9.1M Net Profit, RON23M Revenue In 9M 2024THR Marea Neagra (EFO.RO), which manages several hotels on the Romanian Black Sea coast, posted RON9.1 million net profit in the first nine months of 2024, half as much as in the year-ago period (RON18.3 million). Operating income stood at RON23 million, a decline of 42.7% compared with (…)