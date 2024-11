Romcarbon Switches to Losses in First Three Quarters of 2024

Romcarbon Switches to Losses in First Three Quarters of 2024. Plastic packaging producer Romcarbon in the first nine months of 2024 logged RON4 million losses at an individual level, from RON5.3 million profit in the same period of 2023, as the company last year sold a RON4 million land plot to Lidl. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]