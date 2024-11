MedLife 9M 2024 Revenues Near RON2B; Net Profit Reaches RON20M

MedLife 9M 2024 Revenues Near RON2B; Net Profit Reaches RON20M. Private healthcare company MedLife posted RON1.98 billion operating revenues in the first nine months of 2024, up from RON1.64 billion in Jan-Sept 2023, therefore 21% higher. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]