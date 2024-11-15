AROBS financial results as of September 30, 2024: consolidated turnover of RON 306 mln and net profit of RON 16 mln



AROBS financial results as of September 30, 2024: consolidated turnover of RON 306 mln and net profit of RON 16 mln.

AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS), the largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reports consolidated turnover of 306.2 million lei as of September 30, 2024, with an EBITDA of 43.4 million lei and a net profit of 16.1 million lei. “If at the end of 2023 we (…)