MedLife, the leader of the private healthcare services market in Romania, posts 24% growth of its consolidated pro forma revenue in the first nine months of 2024



MedLife, the leader of the private healthcare services market in Romania, posts 24% growth of its consolidated pro forma revenue in the first nine months of 2024.

In the first nine months of the year, MedLife recorded a consolidated pro-forma revenue of over RON 2 billion (EUR 400 mln), an increase of 24% compared to the same period in 2023. As these results confirm the upward trend from the first half of the year, MedLife is expected to become, probably, (…)