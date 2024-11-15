Volunteer postmen document old houses in southern Romania within cultural project

Volunteer postmen document old houses in southern Romania within cultural project. A cultural project running between August to September 2024 saw volunteer postmen in the south of Romania discover and document over 400 old houses. The project, titled “Postmen and Houses in Codrii Vl?siei," implemented by the National Company "Romanian Post" (CNPR), in partnership with the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]