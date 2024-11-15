Deloitte: Romania’s Questo, Steepsoft AI and Ascendia among fastest-growing tech startups in Central Europe

Deloitte: Romania’s Questo, Steepsoft AI and Ascendia among fastest-growing tech startups in Central Europe. Romanian companies Questo, Steepsoft AI, and Ascendia are among the fastest-growing technology startups in the region, being included in the main category of the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe ranking. In addition, eight other local startups have also been recognized regionally. (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]