November 15, 2024

Deloitte: Romania’s Questo, Steepsoft AI and Ascendia among fastest-growing tech startups in Central Europe
Nov 15, 2024

Romanian companies Questo, Steepsoft AI, and Ascendia are among the fastest-growing technology startups in the region, being included in the main category of the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe ranking. In addition, eight other local startups have also been recognized regionally. (…)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
EnergoNuclear Signs Contract With FCSA Joint Venture For Development Of Units 3 And 4 In Cernavoda EnergoNuclear, a Nuclearelectrica fully owned subsidiary, and FCSA Joint Venture comprised of Fluor B.V., Fluor Energy Transition Inc. Wilmington Sucursala Bucuresti, Candu Energy Inc., (an AtkinsRealis company), Ansaldo Nucleare S.p.A., S&L Engineers, Ltd. and Sargent & Lundy Energie (…)

Fondul Proprietatea Makes RON210M Net Profit In Jan-Sep 2024 Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) ended the first nine months of 2024 with RON209.6 million net profit, compared with a loss of RON968.9 million in the year-ago period. Gross dividend income stood at RON145.8 million, lower than the RON962.8 million in January-September 2023, when net operating income (…)

Compa Sibiu Profit Halves To RON5M, Revenue Down 20% In 9M 2024 Auto parts maker Compa Sibiu (CMP.RO) posted net profit of just over RON5 million in January-September 2024, down to half of the year-ago period’s level.

THR Marea Neagra Posts RON9.1M Net Profit, RON23M Revenue In 9M 2024 THR Marea Neagra (EFO.RO), which manages several hotels on the Romanian Black Sea coast, posted RON9.1 million net profit in the first nine months of 2024, half as much as in the year-ago period (RON18.3 million). Operating income stood at RON23 million, a decline of 42.7% compared with (…)

European Commission Slashes 2024 Economic Growth Forecast For Romania From 3.3% To 1.4% The European Commission has slashed its real GDP growth forecast for Romania to 1.4% in 2024 from the 3.3% estimated in the spring, the EC said on Friday (November 15).

Authorities dismantle criminal group exploiting vulnerable Romanian workers in Hungary Six men and one woman from Romania have been accused of recruiting dozens of children and adults from foster care centers, whom they then transported to Hungary, where they turned them into slaves, forcing them to work under inhumane conditions. The accused are from the localities of Ozun and (…)

Romanian museum dedicated to forced collectivization under communism adds new wing with EU funds The Museum of Collectivization, the first in Romania dedicated to the forced collectivization period of the communist era, is set to open a new wing, Corp B, funded through the EU-backed National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and co-financed by the National Cultural Fund Administration (…)

 


