Purcari Group Posts 4% Growth In Revenue To RON262M In Jan-Sep 2024. Winemaker Purcari (WINE) posted RON262 million revenue in the first nine months of 2024, an increase of 4% year-on-year, while the net profit went down 1% to RON43.3 million, the group said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]