Hidroelectrica’s Net Profit And Revenue Shrink In Jan-Sep 2024

Hidroelectrica’s Net Profit And Revenue Shrink In Jan-Sep 2024. Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO), Romania's largest electricity producer and the largest company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ended the first nine months of 2024 with a net profit of RON3.5 billion, 32% lower than in the year-ago period, it said in its financial report published on bvb.ro on (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]