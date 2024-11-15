Romanian museum dedicated to forced collectivization under communism adds new wing with EU funds

Romanian museum dedicated to forced collectivization under communism adds new wing with EU funds. The Museum of Collectivization, the first in Romania dedicated to the forced collectivization period of the communist era, is set to open a new wing, Corp B, funded through the EU-backed National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and co-financed by the National Cultural Fund Administration (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]