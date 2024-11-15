Romanian Ministry of Culture takes EUR 140 mln loan to preserve historical monuments, buildings

Romanian Ministry of Culture takes EUR 140 mln loan to preserve historical monuments, buildings. The European Development Bank approved a EUR 140 million loan for Romania’s “Cultural Foundations” project, aimed at preserving historical monuments and constructing cultural buildings in the country. The project targets 14 investment objectives of national and European relevance, administered (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]