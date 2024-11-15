Exim Banca Romaneasca facilitates beneficiary identity verification for internet/mobile banking payments

Exim Banca Romaneasca facilitates beneficiary identity verification for internet/mobile banking payments. Bucharest, November 14, 2024 – Exim Banca Romaneasca offers clients the possibility to verify the true identity of the beneficiary when initiating a payment in RON through internet or mobile banking. This is enabled by the bank’s adoption of the Beneficiary Name Display Service (SANB), which (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]