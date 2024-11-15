Banca Transilvania’s Long-Term Deposit And Issuer Rating Outlook From Moody’s Changed From Stable To Positive
Moody's Ratings has today affirmed the Baa2 long- and short-term deposit ratings and the Baa3 long- and short-term issuer ratings of Banca Transilvania S.A. (TLV.RO). The outlook on the long-term deposit and issuer ratings was changed to positive from stable.
