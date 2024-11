THR Marea Neagra Posts RON9.1M Net Profit, RON23M Revenue In 9M 2024

THR Marea Neagra Posts RON9.1M Net Profit, RON23M Revenue In 9M 2024. THR Marea Neagra (EFO.RO), which manages several hotels on the Romanian Black Sea coast, posted RON9.1 million net profit in the first nine months of 2024, half as much as in the year-ago period (RON18.3 million). Operating income stood at RON23 million, a decline of 42.7% compared with (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]