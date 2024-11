European Commission Slashes 2024 Economic Growth Forecast For Romania From 3.3% To 1.4%

European Commission Slashes 2024 Economic Growth Forecast For Romania From 3.3% To 1.4%. The European Commission has slashed its real GDP growth forecast for Romania to 1.4% in 2024 from the 3.3% estimated in the spring, the EC said on Friday (November 15). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]