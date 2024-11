EnergoNuclear Signs Contract With FCSA Joint Venture For Development Of Units 3 And 4 In Cernavoda

EnergoNuclear Signs Contract With FCSA Joint Venture For Development Of Units 3 And 4 In Cernavoda. EnergoNuclear, a Nuclearelectrica fully owned subsidiary, and FCSA Joint Venture comprised of Fluor B.V., Fluor Energy Transition Inc. Wilmington Sucursala Bucuresti, Candu Energy Inc., (an AtkinsRealis company), Ansaldo Nucleare S.p.A., S&L Engineers, Ltd. and Sargent & Lundy Energie S.R.L (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]