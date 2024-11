Fondul Proprietatea Makes RON210M Net Profit In Jan-Sep 2024

Fondul Proprietatea Makes RON210M Net Profit In Jan-Sep 2024. Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) ended the first nine months of 2024 with RON209.6 million net profit, compared with a loss of RON968.9 million in the year-ago period. Gross dividend income stood at RON145.8 million, lower than the RON962.8 million in January-September 2023, when net operating income (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]