Compa Sibiu Profit Halves To RON5M, Revenue Down 20% In 9M 2024

Compa Sibiu Profit Halves To RON5M, Revenue Down 20% In 9M 2024. Auto parts maker Compa Sibiu (CMP.RO) posted net profit of just over RON5 million in January-September 2024, down to half of the year-ago period’s level. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]