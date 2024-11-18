2Performant 9M 2024 Turnover Rises 7%, but Losses Deepen To RON1.8M

2Performant 9M 2024 Turnover Rises 7%, but Losses Deepen To RON1.8M. Tech company 2Performant Network, the biggest player on Romania’s affiliate marketing, posted RON34.6 million turnover in the first three quarters of 2024, up 7.3% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]