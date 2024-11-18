One United Properties Seals Credit Facility Agreement with Erste Group Bank and BCR To Fund Construction of One Technology District



Real estate developer One United Properties has contracted a loan facility from Erste Group Bank AG and BCR to finance One Technology District project, a building entirely leased by IT company Infineon Technologies for a 15-year term starting from its delivery.