Sipex Ends Jan-Sept 2024 with RON252M Turnover, Up 7%, RON1.44M Net Profit, Down 52%. Sipex, a building materials supplier listed on the AeRO market of BVB, in the first nine months of 2024 posted RON252 million turnover, up 7%, and RON1.44 million net profit, 52% lower, mainly on the new minimum turnover tax amounting to RON2.56 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]