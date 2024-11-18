|
Sipex Ends Jan-Sept 2024 with RON252M Turnover, Up 7%, RON1.44M Net Profit, Down 52%
Nov 18, 2024
Sipex Ends Jan-Sept 2024 with RON252M Turnover, Up 7%, RON1.44M Net Profit, Down 52%.
Sipex, a building materials supplier listed on the AeRO market of BVB, in the first nine months of 2024 posted RON252 million turnover, up 7%, and RON1.44 million net profit, 52% lower, mainly on the new minimum turnover tax amounting to RON2.56 million.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
