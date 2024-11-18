Punctual Comimpex 2023 Profit Up 42.6% YOY

Punctual Comimpex 2023 Profit Up 42.6% YOY. Cigarette wholesaler Punctual Comimpex for 2023 reported turnover worth RON1.063 billion (EUR215 million), up 16.4% from 2022, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]