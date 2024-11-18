Fuel Supplier Artoil Projects 10% Higher Turnover in 2024

Fuel Supplier Artoil Projects 10% Higher Turnover in 2024. Timisoara-based fuel supplier Artoil, controlled by entrepreneurs Alexandra and Alex Bunceanu, expects to end 2024 with 10% higher turnover than in 2023, at RON1.313 billion (around EUR264 million), in line with ZF calculations based on company and Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]