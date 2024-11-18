Brewer Bermas Sees 9M 2024 Profit almost Double YOY

Brewer Bermas Sees 9M 2024 Profit almost Double YOY. Suceava-based brewer Bermas reported RON2.7 million net profit in the first nine months of 2024, almost double the year-earlier level, amid RON34.2 million revenues, 17.5% higher. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]