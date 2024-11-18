Dental Imaging Chain DigiRay Buys Maraffka Clinics of Ploiesti; Reaches 31 Centers Nationwide

Dental Imaging Chain DigiRay Buys Maraffka Clinics of Ploiesti; Reaches 31 Centers Nationwide. Dental and maxillofacial imaging chain DigiRay, founded by doctor Cristian Pop in Zalau in 2011 and taken over by investment fund Black Sea Fund in 2020, has acquired Maraffka clinics of Ploiesti, thus entering the market of this city with three units. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]