Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit For Neptun Deep Project Arrives In Romania

Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit For Neptun Deep Project Arrives In Romania. OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy producer in Southeastern Europe, operator of the Neptun Deep project, has announced in a stock market report on Nov 18 that Transocean Barents, the semi-submersible mobile offshore drilling unit contracted for Neptun Deep, arrived in Constanta. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]