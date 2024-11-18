Wallberg Gets EUR5.9M Financing From Banca Transilvania For Construction Of 4th Building Part Of EUR10.5M Project

Wallberg Gets EUR5.9M Financing From Banca Transilvania For Construction Of 4th Building Part Of EUR10.5M Project. Wallberg Properties, the real estate developer controlled by entrepreneur Valentin Morar, has obtained EUR5.9 million financing from lender Banca Transilvania for the construction of the fourth housing building part of XCity Towers, the over 1,000-apartment compound located in the northern part (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]