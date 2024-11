Solarex Impex 2023 Turnover Down 8.6% YoY To RON235.9M

Solarex Impex 2023 Turnover Down 8.6% YoY To RON235.9M. Chemical fertilizer wholesaler Solarex Impex, held by entrepreneurs Maria Luciana Turna, Leonard Mugurel Stoica and Maria Stoica, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON235.9 million (EUR47.7 million), down 8.6% from RON258.3 million (EUR52.4 million) reported in 2022, Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily has (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]