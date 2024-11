Benvenuti Opens Store In Dambovita Mall Targoviste, Reaches 55-Unit Network In Romania

Benvenuti Opens Store In Dambovita Mall Targoviste, Reaches 55-Unit Network In Romania. Footwear retailer Benvenuti, majority held by local entrepreneur Dan Pavel, on Nov 15 opened a new store, in Dambovita Mall Targoviste, reaching a total of 55 units in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]