EVERGENT Investments reports a net result 2.8 times higher than budgeted as of Q3 2024

EVERGENT Investments reports a net result 2.8 times higher than budgeted as of Q3 2024. EVERGENT Investments, an investment company listed under the ticker EVER, reports a net result of RON 273.81 million, 2.8 times higher than the budgeted level for the entire year of 2024. The net result is the company’s main financial performance indicator, comprised of RON 144.02 million in net (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]