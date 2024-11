New online platform allows real-time tracking of trains in Romania

New online platform allows real-time tracking of trains in Romania. A new online tool allows the location of Romanian passenger trains, Profit.ro reported. On the Bilete.infofer.ro platform, under the heading "My train/Trenul meu," one can track the position of trains in circulation in Romania in real time. The joints are indicated on a map that also includes (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]