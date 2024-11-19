Romanian center-right presidential candidate withdraws to support reformist leader Elena Lasconi
Nov 19, 2024
Romanian center-right presidential candidate withdraws to support reformist leader Elena Lasconi.
Presidential candidate Ludovic Orban, now the head of a center-right political vehicle but once the leader of the Liberal Party (PNL), announced he was stepping down in favor of reformist leader Elena Lasconi (USR) in a move aimed at triggering a consolidation of the center-right forces under a (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]