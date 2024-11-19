Posta Romana to close all its postal offices, not before modernising them



Posta Romana to close all its postal offices, not before modernising them.

The Romanian national postal company Posta Romana will close all its post offices "in the coming years" and rent them out, announced the company's general manager, Valentin ?tefan, quoted by Economica.net. The only reason for not closing the offices overnight is the social protection of the (…)