November 19, 2024

Posta Romana to close all its postal offices, not before modernising them
The Romanian national postal company Posta Romana will close all its post offices "in the coming years" and rent them out, announced the company's general manager, Valentin ?tefan, quoted by Economica.net. The only reason for not closing the offices overnight is the social protection of the (…)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
Isopan's Net Profit Up 9.5% YoY To RON31.1M In 2023 Insulating panel maker Isopan ESt, with a plant in Popesti-Leordeni, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON469.9 million (EUR95 million), down nearly 15% from RON552.7 million (EUR112 million) reported in 2022, Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily has calculated based on finance ministry data.

Switzerland's Cicor Sees EUR87M Revenue From Electronic Component Maker Systronics In 2023 Arad-based electronic components manufacturer Systronics, held by Swiss group Cicor, posted RON431.3 million (EUR87.2 million) revenue in 2023, down slightly from the previous year’s RON435.2 million (EUR88.2 million), Finance Ministry data show.

Fitch Upgrades Banca Transilvania To 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Fitch Ratings has upgraded Banca Transilvania S.A.'s (Transilvania) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and Short-Term IDR to 'F3' from 'B'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable, Banca Transilvania said in a press statement on Nov 19.

tbi bank Posts EUR38M Net Profit In 9M 2024 tbi bank, which operates on several markets including Romania, ended the first nine months of 2024 with EUR38 million net profit, 34% higher than in the year-ago period, and operating income of EUR186 million, 25% higher, mainly because of a 34% increase in net interest income, it said in the (…)

Statistics Board: Romania Reports More Job Vacancies In Q3/2024 The number of job vacancies in Romania reached 39.9 thousand in the third quarter of 2024, marking an increase of 5.4 thousand compared to the previous quarter, data from the country’s statistics board INS showed on Tuesday (Nov 19).

Campaigning PM says Romania will join Schengen with its land borders on January 1, 2025 Romania will join the Schengen Area with its land borders starting January 1, 2025, according to Romanian prime minister and Social Democrat (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu, who was on a visit to Brussels on Monday, November 18. The Romanian PM said during an interview that the decision regarding (…)

Exorigo-Upos aims to open an innovation hub in Bucharest to develop and test new technologies for the Romanian e-commerce market Exorigo-Upos, the Polish company that provides IT technology solutions for the retail sector, is preparing to take its presence in Romania to the next level by establishing an innovation hub in Bucharest. The new center will focus on developing and testing cutting-edge technologies tailored to (…)

 


