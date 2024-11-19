Romania gives temporary tax break to crypto investors to generate cash flows
Nov 19, 2024
Romania gives temporary tax break to crypto investors to generate cash flows.
The Romanian Parliament, by the vote of the Chamber of Deputies, adopted an amendment to the Fiscal Code to exempt from taxation, until July 31, 2025, the earnings derived by natural persons from investments in cryptocurrencies, according to Profit.ro. The timing is important since (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]