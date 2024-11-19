Romanian real estate developer Nusco to issue EUR 5 mln bonds at Bucharest Exchange

Romanian real estate developer Nusco to issue EUR 5 mln bonds at Bucharest Exchange. The real estate developer Nusco Imobiliara, which is developing a major real estate project in the northern part of Bucharest in the Pipera neighborhood, estimated to eventually involve nearly EUR 1 billion investments, announced plans to issue bonds in the amount of EUR 5 mln to be further (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]