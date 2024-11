eJobs: Employers Posted over 70,000 Jobs on iajob.ro Platform in Five Months

eJobs: Employers Posted over 70,000 Jobs on iajob.ro Platform in Five Months. More than 70,000 jobs have been available in the past five months on the iajob.ro platform that eJobs.ro has launched this year for candidates who want to get a job fast without undergoing the traditional stages of a recruitment process. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]