Romania Fast Delivery Startup BeeFast Gets New $450,000 Funding for International Expansion
Nov 19, 2024
Romania Fast Delivery Startup BeeFast Gets New $450,000 Funding for International Expansion.
Romanian startup BeeFast, specialized in instant delivery management solutions, has accessed a $450,000 investment. The funds will be used to step up its international expansion and develop the SaaS platform, which transforms the way companies manage their ultra-fast delivery fleets, according (…)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]