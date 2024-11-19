Isopan's Net Profit Up 9.5% YoY To RON31.1M In 2023Insulating panel maker Isopan ESt, with a plant in Popesti-Leordeni, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON469.9 million (EUR95 million), down nearly 15% from RON552.7 million (EUR112 million) reported in 2022, Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily has calculated based on finance ministry data.
Fitch Upgrades Banca Transilvania To 'BBB-'; Outlook StableFitch Ratings has upgraded Banca Transilvania S.A.'s (Transilvania) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and Short-Term IDR to 'F3' from 'B'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable, Banca Transilvania said in a press statement on Nov 19.
tbi bank Posts EUR38M Net Profit In 9M 2024tbi bank, which operates on several markets including Romania, ended the first nine months of 2024 with EUR38 million net profit, 34% higher than in the year-ago period, and operating income of EUR186 million, 25% higher, mainly because of a 34% increase in net interest income, it said in the (…)