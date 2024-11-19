Study: Half of Romanian households save monthly, cash remains a popular option
While half of Romanian households manage to save money each month, 57% of these savings are kept in cash, according to the 2024 Debt Barometer, a study conducted by IRES in partnership with KRUK Romania. The research looks at financial habits, spending priorities, and debt payments, highlighting (…)
