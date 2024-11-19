 
Romaniapress.com

November 19, 2024

Dental imaging network DigiRay expands in Romania with third acquisition
Nov 19, 2024

Dental imaging network DigiRay expands in Romania with third acquisition.

Radiology and dental tomography network DigiRay has acquired the three Maraffka clinics in Ploie?ti, a city 60 km north of Bucharest. This is DigiRay's third acquisition after buying the Dental Scan centers in Bucharest in 2021 and YTS Dental View in Oradea, in northern Romania, this year. (…)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Evomag Sees EUR7M Sales On Black Friday 2024 Online retailer Evomag, one of the main players in the local IT&C market, recorded orders of EUR7 million during the Black Friday 2024 campaign, which ran from October 25 to November 11, an increase of 10% on 2023, its officials said.

Damen Galati Shipyards Signs EUR25M Loan Agreement With Exim Banca Romaneasca Damen Galati shipyard, controlled by The Netherland’s Damen, has signed a EUR25 million financing agreement with Exim Banca Romaneasca and plans to use the money for investments in expansion and in equipping of ship assembly facilities, especially those dedicated to the luxury segment, but also (…)

Entrepreneur Razvan Pascu Sells Stake In FlightClaim For EUR1.3M Entrepreneur and travel consultant Razvan Pascu has announced the sale of his stake in Dutch company Flight Claim for EUR1.3 million.

Bento Reports 19% Higher Net Profit, 67% Surge In Operating Revenues YoY In January-September 2024 2B Intelligent Soft (BENTO – Intellectually Curious), a Romanian entrepreneurial company that provides software development services and IT infrastructure and Cloud services, ended the first nine months of 2024 with net profit of RON14.4 million, up 19% year-over-year, as per its financial report.

German cosmetics retailer dm drogerie markt reports 35% sales growth in Romania amid expansion and digital innovation dm drogerie markt Romania, the local subsidiary of German cosmetics retailer dm, closed its financial year 2023-2024 on September 30, posting a revenue of RON 1.77 billion (EUR 356 mln), a substantial 35% increase over the previous year. The growth was fueled by the expansion of the local (…)

Competition Council OKs Acquisition Of Intersystems Holding Inc. By A-AG Holdco Ltd Romania's Competition Council has approved the transaction by which A-AG Holdco Ltd intends to take over Intersystems Holding Inc. and the companies related to the grain and protein business from AGCO Corporation.

dm drogerie markt Romania Ends FY2023-2024 With RON1.77B Revenue, Up 35% Retailer dm drogerie markt Romania ended fiscal 2023-2024 on September 30 with RON1.77 billion revenue, an increase of 35.35% on the previous year.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |