Support from the EBRD Women on Boards Program in Romania. Program shares a practical guide for women aspiring to leadership roles



Program empowers women in Romania to step into management or advisory board roles Offering actionable advice for women in businesses seeking strong governance Supporting EU gender diversity targets with inclusive leadership programs The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) (…)