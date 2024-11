Planet Christmas: Untold organizers open holiday market in Cluj-Napoca

Planet Christmas: Untold organizers open holiday market in Cluj-Napoca. Planeta Cr?ciun/Planet Christmas, the holiday market organized by Untold Universe in Cluj-Napoca, opens this Friday, November 22. The event, hosted by the city’s Unirii Square, kicks off with the lighting of the festive decorations, followed by a live concert featuring Carla’s Dreams, Andreea (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]