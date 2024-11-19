Tavex: Hungary’s gold reserve tops that of Romania for the first time in history after 14.5 ton acquisition



Tavex: Hungary’s gold reserve tops that of Romania for the first time in history after 14.5 ton acquisition.

For the first time in modern history, Hungary holds more gold reserves than Romania after the National Bank of Hungary purchased 14.5 tons of gold at the end of September this year, according to Tavex Romania. The price of gold gold has increased by 25% this year alone and reached an all-time (…)