Two teenagers part of Romanian delegation to COP29 to advocate for climate action

Two teenagers part of Romanian delegation to COP29 to advocate for climate action. Eva and Victor, ages 16 and 17, respectively, will advocate for climate action as members of Romania's delegation at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change – COP29, held in November 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. The two teenagers also have clear roles in the conference. Victor, for (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]