Romanian state-owned natgas producer Romgaz lists EUR 500 mln bonds on Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian state-owned natgas producer Romgaz lists EUR 500 mln bonds on Bucharest Stock Exchange. Natural gas producer Romgaz (SNG), a company in which the majority stakeholder is the Romanian state, listed on Tuesday, November 19, its first corporate bonds amounting to EUR 500 million on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The bonds, also listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange since the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]